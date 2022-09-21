Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size to Boost US$10.4 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 5.9% - IndustryARC
Pharmaceutical Excipients MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Pharmaceutical Excipients Market size is forecast to reach US$10.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.9 % during the forecast period 2022-2027. Generally, Pharmaceutical Excipients refer to substances other than active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) that have been precisely evaluated for safety, and are included intentionally for the purpose of drug delivery in a body. For example, Gelatin and Polyethylene Glycol is commonly used as excipient in the manufacturing of soft gel, hard capsules, ointments, solvents, and more. Likewise, sweetening agents are excipients that are commonly added to pharmaceutical dosage for the purpose of covering the bitter taste of the partially dissolved drug and for improving the palatability of the drug. Cellulose esters are another pharmaceutical excipients that are widely used in osmotic and enteric-coated drug delivery systems. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Binders under Functionality Segmentation in Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is expected to see the fastest growth, especially during the forecast period. The major reason behind this is the increasing demand and consumption of various medical drugs across the world.
2. In 2019, the UNDESA published a report, which showed that the majority of the elderly population (approx. 703 billion) have a weaker immune system, hence, they tend to fall sick quite often. This increases the demand for binder excipients required for the production of medical drugs and medications, hence, leading to market growth.
3. The Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market. The major reason behind this is the rising requirement and demand for medical drugs and vaccines that has specifically seen a surge after the increase of COVID-19 cases around the world.
4. According to the recent report published by the OCHA, around 54 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded across countries in the Asia-Pacific region. This has significantly increased the demand for pharmaceutical excipients required for the production of medical drugs and medications required for the treatment, hence, leading to market growth.
5. New environmental-friendly methods are being employed in order to reduce the negative effects of the production of pharmaceutical excipients on the environment.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Oral Administration Route segment held the largest share in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market in 2021. The demand for the use of pharmaceutical excipients such as Gelatin, Polyethylene Glycol, Cellulose Esters and Sweetening Agents required for their production is also expected to rise significantly, which can help boost the market growth.
2. Asia Pacific held the largest share in the Pharmaceutical Excipients in 2021 up to 30%. A recent study indicates that the total sales revenue of traditional pharmaceuticals in China amounted to about $28.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to increase in the upcoming years.
3. According to the Indian Economic Survey 2021, the domestic pharmaceutical market is estimated to grow 3x in the next decade. Similarly, under Union Budget 2021-22, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been allotted INR 73,932 crore (US$ 10.35 billion) and the Department of Health Research has been allotted INR 2,663 crore (US$ 365.68 billion). The government allotted INR 37,130 crore (US$ 5.10 billion) to the 'National Health Mission’.
4. Organic Chemicals segment held the largest share in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 % between 2022 and 2027. Most of the pharmaceutical excipients based on organic chemicals include carbohydrates, petrochemicals, oleochemicals, and proteins.
5. According to a report published by IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics, the overall volume of medicines used across the globe reached around 4.5 trillion doses by 2020 with an approximate cost of around $1.4 trillion. As the demand for medical drug production in the pharmaceutical sectors in countries across the globe increases, the demand for the use of organic pharmaceutical excipients are also expected to rise significantly, which can help boost the market growth.
6. Binders segment held the largest share in the Pharmaceutical Excipients in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 % between 2022 and 2027.
7. According to the data on therapeutic drug use on the U.S. published by the National Centre for Health Statistics, the number of drugs that were ordered and provided through physician office visits reached around 2.9 billion, and the number of drugs that were given or prescribed through hospital emergency department visits reached around 336 million in 2020.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Pharmaceutical Excipients industry are -
1. Ashland Global Holdings
2. BASF SE
3. DuPont
4. Roquette Feres
5. Evonik Industries AG
