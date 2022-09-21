Avadar Electric Bikes makes commuting more affordable and launches its updated affiliate program in the United States
The Avadar Affiliate Program makes it easy for cycling enthusiasts to turn their passion for the sport into commissions by linking their site or App.LOS ANDELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric bikes as a means of urban transportation are gaining popularity year by year. It successfully competes not only with public transport but also with cars, motorcycles, and scooters. In our reality, it is easier and more convenient for many people to ride an e-bike, choose the best routes and avoid miles of traffic jams.
But it is not only the traffic jams that make citizens switch to electric bikes. In addition to maneuverability and freedom of movement, this mode of transportation convinces with the absence of harmful emissions, minimal maintenance costs, a wide range of uses, no parking problems, and other advantages. To make urban commuting more affordable Avadar launches its updated affiliate program.
Avadar Electric Bikes Affiliate Program:
You can join the Avadar affiliate program for free and earn money by promoting this brand and bikes on your sources. Every time you direct a customer from your website to Avadar’s, you earn money when that customer makes a purchase.
Participation in an affiliate program is free and easy. As a publisher, you place links (e.g. banners, buttons, or text links) on your website. When a visitor to your site clicks on the link and makes a purchase on the website, you receive a 5% commission. Avadar takes care of all the shopping and purchase processing and uses the ShareASale Affiliate System to track and report affiliate activity.
Avadar affiliate program benefits:
- 5% commission on all sales
- 30-day cookie window
- Personal discount
- Exclusive link
- Marketing support
- Auto-Deposit feature
About Avadar:
In 2017, Avadar launched with a mission to make cycling easy and fun with electric bikes. As a pioneer in the field of electric bikes, they are dedicated to developing mid-drive high-quality electric bikes. Avadar’s main value is to respect the environment by using green and renewable energy, and its goal is to develop truly innovative electric bikes that provide a perfect riding experience and make commuting easy and enjoyable.
About Avadar Mid-Drive Electric Bikes:
Avadar bikes combine versatility, technology, and style in the next evolution of electric bikes. They feature a mid-drive motor, a double chainring system with a total of 16 gears, 5 modes of pedal assistance, and hydraulic brakes. The mid-drive motor is equipped with a precise torque sensor that provides intuitive and smooth pedal assist and increases the bike’s range by delivering only as much power as you need. Since the power comes before the gears, the bike steers like a normal bicycle. The center of gravity is also lower, which allows for better handling.
All Avadar e-bikes are lightweight and sturdy. Built on a lightweight aluminum frame, mid-drive bikes offer balanced riding characteristics. The classic frame comes without pivots and linkages and with mounts to attach water, making it perfect for riders who commute to work or run errands every day. Internal cable routing gives our bikes a clean look. The frame is also protected from corrosion, scratches, and any weather impacts.
The battery integrated into the frame gives bikes a traditional, sleek look. It charges in just 4 hours and can be easily removed from the frame or installed without tools. The battery has a safety lock with a key, and the LED indicator shows the charging status in real-time. On a single charge, you can attain up to 60+ miles of range depending on the assistance mode and riding style. If a single battery isn’t enough, you can take an extra battery and ride even further.
