Antimicrobial Coatings Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC
Antimicrobial Coatings Market size is estimated to reach more than US$7.2 billion by 2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Antimicrobial Coatings Market size is estimated to reach more than US$7.2 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Antimicrobial Coatings are chemical agent that helps in the prevention of harmful micro-organisms such as bacteria, germs and others on the applied surfaces. Antimicrobial coatings are widely used as surface coatings for major industries, including medical for protective gloves, masks, hospital surfaces and others, thereby acting as a driving factor in the antimicrobial coating industry. In addition, the surging hygiene and surface protection awareness from microbial entities is propelling its growth scope. The major disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak impacted the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market due to disturbance in manufacturing, supply chain disruption, falling demand from major end-use industries and other lockdown restrictions. However, significant recovery is boosting the demand for antimicrobial coatings for a wide range of applicability and utilization in medical, construction, electronics and other sectors. Thus, the antimicrobial coatings industry is anticipated to grow rapidly and contribute to the Antimicrobial Coatings market size during the forecast period.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on Antimicrobial Coatings Market highlights the following areas –
1. North America dominates the Antimicrobial Coatings Market, owing to growth factors such as the flourished base for the healthcare sector, flourished construction projects and fast-paced industrialization, which help boost the market growth in this region.
2. The flourishing medical & healthcare industry sector across the world is propelling the demand for Antimicrobial Coatings for major utilization in surface coating, microbial protection, bedding, protective gloves, masks and others, thereby influencing the growth of the Antimicrobial Coatings market size.
3. However, the high costs associated with it and the risk of toxicity from metal nanoparticles act as challenging factors in the Antimicrobial Coatings industry.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The metallic segment held a significant share of the Antimicrobial Coatings Market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. The medical & healthcare segment held a significant share of the Antimicrobial Coatings Market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. North America held the largest share of up to 36.5% in the Antimicrobial Coatings Market in 2021. The lucrative growth scope for antimicrobial coatings in this region is influenced by the rise in medical & healthcare infrastructure, flourished base for construction activities and urbanization.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Antimicrobial Coatings Industry are –
1. AK Costings Inc
2. Specialty Coating System Inc.
3. AkzoNobel N.V.
4. BASF SE
5. BBJ Environmental Solutions
