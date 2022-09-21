Workplace Wellness Market Growth, Key Players & Forecast 2027 | Virgin Pulse, Vitality Health, ComPsych, HealthifyMe

Workplace Wellness Market

The large-size organizations segment dominated the market in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A workplace wellness program is a coherent set of health promotion policies that are implemented in the workplace and include programs, policies, and certain benefits to the community designed to promote the health and safety of employees. Significant increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide and adoption of sedentary lifestyle are the major factors driving the growth of the workplace wellness market. Additionally, the financial benefits offered by these programs and the increasing awareness and implementation of wellness programs by employers are driving the growth of the workplace wellness market.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6300

Recently, workplace wellness programs have gained importance. In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of prioritizing the health and well-being of employees in terms of physical and mental health. Various strategies have been adopted by key players and government initiatives have been undertaken to better understand the impact of COVID-19 on the global workplace wellness market.

Telemedicine is also expected to help with employee wellness, allowing people to be at work or at home and still take care of their health. Insurance companies and government-administered health care programs offer counseling via telemedicine.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6300

The COVID-19 outbreak will impact the market in the initial phase of the forecast period. Due to the impact of Covid-19, the number of employees in many organizations has decreased. Companies are laying off employees to cut costs. Retrenchment of employees in the form of cost cutting has reduced workplace wellness spending, which is expected to negatively impact the workplace wellness market.

𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6300

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

This report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players such as Fitbit, Novant Health, EXOS, Virgin Pulse, Vitality Health, ComPsych, HealthifyMe, MDVIP, Marino Wellness, WorkStride. Some of the other players considered are FitLinxx, Trueworth Wellness, Central Workplace Wellness Workplace Solutions, Previa Health and Wellsource.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Diabetes Therapeutics Market

Mental Health Market

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

• Deep Brain Stimulation Equipment Market Grows With Rising Neurological Disorders In South Korea: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/05/deep-brain-stimulation-equipment-market.html

• Demand for Plasma Fractionation Has Highly Increased across Vietnam: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/03/demand-for-plasma-fractionation-has.html

• Heparin Market Analysis in South Korea Region: Role of Heparin Drugs in Medicine: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/04/heparin-market-analysis-in-south-korea.html

• COVID-19 Impact on Workplace Wellness Market In South Korea Region: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/05/covid-19-impact-on-workplace-wellness.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.



