Phenylalanine Market Will Expected to Thrive at Impressive CAGR by 2030 | LiftMode, NutraMarks, NOW Foods, Healthvit

Asia Pacific Accounts for Largest Revenue Share in Global Phenylalanine Market, During the Forecast period (2022-2028).

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market analysis report presented by Reports and Data is titled ‘Global Phenylalanine Market.’ The report provides a comprehensive view of the Phenylalanine market, including in-depth information about the key market segments and sub-segments. In this report, our team of market researchers has highlighted the key market dynamics such as market revenue growth drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, shifting consumer tastes & preferences, changing production & consumption patterns, and technological breakthroughs. Key challenges and barriers to industry growth, such as stringent government regulations and policies and potential market threats and risks, have also been assessed in the report. The latest report offers quantitative and qualitative market insights, and hence, highlights the industry annual sales, regional outlook, and industry statistics.

Phenylalanine is a naturally occurring amino acid found in mammalian breast milk. Humans and other animals that require phenylalanine or phenylalanine-containing proteins do not synthesize it de novo because it is an essential amino acid. Tyrosine, epinephrine, norepinephrine, and dopamine are only a few of the chemicals produced by phenylalanine. It is an essential alpha amino acid that helps the brain maintain balanced moods by maintaining proper quantities of monoamine neurotransmitters. Mental confusion, depression, low alertness, memory impairment, and loss of appetite are all symptoms of phenylalanine deficiency.

Major Companies Profiled In The Report:

Amazon Nutrition

LiftMode

NutraMarks, Inc.

NOW Foods

Healthvit

Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Bafeng Pharmaceutical

Ajinomoto Group

Tianjin Tianan

Jiahe Biotech

KYOWA

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Factors Analysis

Revenue growth of the global Phenylalanine Market is significantly driven by increasing cases of anxiety and depression in people. Depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Parkinson\'s illness, multiple sclerosis, vitiligo, acupuncture anesthesia, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, weight reduction, and alcohol withdrawal symptoms are all treated with phenylalanine.

Phenylalanine is a protein-producing amino acid that is utilized to control anxiety and depression levels. Therefore, the global phenylalanine market is expected to be driven by an increase in rate of depression among various age groups. According to World Health Organization (WHO) figures, over 300 million people of all ages suffered from depression, with about 800,000 individuals dying by suicide as a result of anxiety disorders and depression as the primary cause.

The global Phenylalanine Market growth is substantially hampered by certain inherited disorders such as Phenylketonuria (PKU).

Phenylketonuria is a condition that affects people who are born with a high level of phenylalanine in their blood (PKU). Phenylketonuria is a rare genetic condition in which the amino acid phenylalanine is overproduced in the body. If people with phenylketonuria take phenylalanine, they can develop mental retardation, high blood pressure, stroke, and a variety of other serious health problems. Therefore, this factor restrains the growth of this market.

North America region phenylalanine market is expected to increase significantly in this forecast period.

Segmentation Outlook of Global Phenylalanine Market:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

L-phenylalanine

D-Phenylalanine

DL-phenylalanine

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Depression

Chronic Pain

Vitiligo

Distribution Chanel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the estimated market revenue growth over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global Phenylalanine market revenue growth?

Which regional market is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global Phenylalanine market over the forecast years?

Which are the leading players in the global Phenylalanine market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

