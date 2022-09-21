Acrylate Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC
Acrylate Market Size is Expected to Be Valued at Us$10.6 Billion by the End of the Year 2026HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acrylate Market size is expected to be valued at US$10.6 billion by the end of the year 2026 and the acrylate industry is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2021-2026. The increasing adoption of acrylic emulsions in paints and coatings owing to the enhanced properties of acrylic emulsion such as short drying time, wear and water resistance, environmental friendliness, resistance to algae and fungi, abrasion resistance, wash-ability and others is one of the major factors driving the demand for acrylate market. Furthermore, the growing personal care industry is also contributing to the growth of the acrylate market as acrylates copolymer is widely used in personal care and cosmetic products as polymer films which provides water resistance to these products. These are few of the major factors driving the demand for acrylate market.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on Acrylate Market highlights the following areas –
1. Asia-Pacific market held the largest share in the acrylate market owing to the increasing population coupled with the growing demand for personal care products in countries like China, India, Japan and South Korea.
2. The growing demand for products such as acrylate emulsions and acrylate copolymer for use in products such as paint & coatings and personal care industry is highly driving the growth of the acrylate market.
3. The increase in the use of styrene acrylic resin in application of adhesives and sealants in various key-use industries such as building & construction, paint & coatings and other industries is driving the demand for acrylate market.
4. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the acrylate market faced a lot of challenges owing to the various legal restrictions imposed across the globe. The acrylate market is however estimated to improve by the end of the year 2021.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Butyl Acrylate held the largest share of 38% in the acrylate market in the year 2020. Butyl acrylate is extensively used in various applications such as cleaning agents, antioxidants, surfactants, aqueous resins, elastomers and others.
2. Packaging segment held the largest share of 34% in the acrylate market in the year 2020. Since adhesives and sealants are widely used in the packaging industry, the growth in packaging industry is also driving the growth of acrylate market.
3. Building and construction industry held the largest share of 37% in the acrylate market in the year 2020. The use of various products such as adhesives & sealants, is driving the demand for acrylate in the building and construction industry.
4. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of 42% in the acrylate market in the year 2020. The increase in application of acrylates in adhesives and sealants, painting and coatings and other related products is driving the demand for acrylate market in the Asia Pacific region.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Acrylate Industry are –
1. Nippon Shokubai CO. LTD.
2. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
3. SIBUR
4. BASF SE
5. Evonik Industries
