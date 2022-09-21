Latin America Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Latin America Artificial Intelligence Market To Augment Robustly During 2022-2027, Driven By Future Trends Indicating The Reliance On AI For Basic TasksSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘Mercado Latinoamericano de Inteligencia Artificial, Informe y Pronóstico 2022-2027′, ofrece un análisis en profundidad de los principales factores de éxito y las limitaciones del mercado. En función de la solución, la tecnología, el tipo, el uso final y las regiones clave, el informe sigue las últimas tendencias del sector y examina su impacto en el mercado global. También evalúa la dinámica del mercado, abarcando los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y de las cinco fuerzas de Porter.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Artificial Intelligence Market 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the key success factors and constraints in the market. Based on solution, technology, type, end use, and key regions, the report tracks the latest trends in the industry and examines their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe son:
Visión General del Mercado (2017-2027)
• CAGR Periodo de Pronóstico (2022-2027): 18.30%
La inteligencia artificial está liderando el sector tecnológico, ya que está sustituyendo las tareas manuales que se realizan en el lugar de trabajo por una solución más eficaz y rápida basada en la tecnología. El mercado de la inteligencia artificial obtuvo un valor de alrededor de USD 6.40 mil millones en América Latina. La IA se ha convertido en una red de apoyo para los empleados, ya que mejora la conectividad, completa las tareas clave e implementa métodos centrados en el bienestar y la salud.
La IA también ayuda a realizar un seguimiento del rendimiento de la organización en tiempo real y ofrece a los directivos y a los responsables de recursos humanos comentarios personalizados. Estas ventajas, que aumentan el rendimiento al tiempo que controlan la satisfacción de los empleados, han incrementado la adopción de la tecnología en las oficinas, lo que ha impulsado la expansión del sector de la inteligencia artificial en la región.
Además, el aumento de los servicios de IA basados en la nube junto con la demanda de productos y servicios de Al basados en la nube ha aumentado como el uso de la tecnología de Al en las diversas industrias de uso final. Se anima a los principales proveedores de nubes públicas a aprovechar su destreza tecnológica para integrar una amplia gama de productos y servicios de Al en sus plataformas de nube.
Las aplicaciones de Al en los distintos sectores incluyen la generación de clientes potenciales, los chatbots, la optimización de precios, los motores de recomendación y la optimización de la cadena de suministro. Dado que la IA se está integrando cada vez más en diversos sectores, se prevé que el mercado seguirá estimulándose en los próximos años.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Artificial technology is an interdisciplinary subdivision of computer science that is adept at processing enormous amounts of data to accomplish tasks at an equivalent pace that a human person would do. The AI system is proficient at imitating human intellect, including visual perception, human-like speech recognition, translating, and decision-making, among other skills.
Based on the solution, the industry can be segmented into:
• Hardware
• Software
• Services
According to Artificial Intelligence, the technology is classified into:
• Machine Learning
• Natural Language Processing (NLP)
• Context-Aware Computing
• Computer Vision
• Robotics
On the basis of types, the AI market is divided into:
• Narrow/weak AI
• General/strong AI
The end-uses in the industry are as following:
• Healthcare
• BFSI
• Automotive and Transportation
• Security
• Aerospace
• Defence
• Agriculture
• Retail
• Financial
• Manufacturing
• Advertisement and Marketing
• Others
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Others
Market Trends
Generative AI, a branch of AI that focuses on creating content such as writing text, creating images, curating text-to-image conversions, and producing music, is one of the functions that are a part of trends aiming to make AI more accessible. As more organizations and research institutions adopt new tools, processes, and technologies to spur creativity, the usage of AI will continue to increase. A business strategy, customer service, market research, advertising, predictive maintenance, autonomous vehicles, video surveillance, medical, and other areas have already benefited from the deployment of AI systems.
Multimodal learning is a branch of machine learning in which a system can learn from sensory input such as images, text, speech, sound, and video. Multimodal learning is significant because it aids robots in learning to comprehend the world more fully. They can fully comprehend objects and events by using a variety of input types. This will enable the key players to create stronger AI models and get better outcomes in the future.
Key Market Players
The major players boosting the growth in the sector of AI are:
• Google LLC
• Microsoft Corporation
• IBM Corporation
• Intel, Corporation
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• Apple Inc.
• NVIDIA Corporation
• Others
This report provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments. Moreover, the key companies covered are thoroughly examined including the company overview and product information.
