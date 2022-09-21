Autoimmune Drugs & Disease Management Market Size is estimated to reach $172.3 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Autoimmune Drugs & Disease Management Market Size is estimated to reach $172.3 billion by 2027, grow at a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoimmune Drugs & Disease Management Market Size is estimated to reach $172.3 billion by 2027, and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Autoimmune diseases decrease the body’s ability to fight foreign agents, thereby allowing the body to reach in an unfavorable way, which more often than not is life-threatening. New mechanism biologics, novel oral agents and even biosimilars are supporting the overall autoimmune disease market size, growth and penetration of the Autoimmune Drugs & Disease Management Industry in the forecast period of 2022-2027.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17430/autoimmune-drugs-disease-management-market.html
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Autoimmune Drugs & Disease Management market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, Autoimmune Drugs & Disease Management in North America held a dominant market share in 2021. It is owing to the tremendous healthcare costs present in regions such as the U.S. Moreover, the healthcare facilities along with disease pertinent knowledge and treatment propel the market.
2. The rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases along with growing research and development activities by emerging technologies has been a recognized autoimmune drug industry driver. However, inadequate funding and the advent of alternative technologies impede the market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Autoimmune Drugs & Disease Management Market Report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17430
Segmental Analysis:
1. Autoimmune Drugs & Disease Management Market based on indication can be further segmented into Rheumatic Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, IBD, Type-1 Diabetes, and Others. Multiple Sclerosis held a dominant market share in the year 2021. As per NCBI 2021, the estimated number of people with MS worldwide increased to 2.8 million in 2020.
2. Autoimmune Drugs & Disease Management Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The autoimmune drugs & disease management market in North America held a dominant market share of 42% in 2021.
3. Autoimmune Drugs & Disease Management Market based on sales channels can be further segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Drug stores & Retail pharmacies, and Online Stores. Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to a dominant presence across the countries and regions, which allows convenience and owing to digitization, the dispensing counters are highly modernized which has allowed the following segment to hold the market share.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Autoimmune Drugs & Disease Management industry are:
1. Abbott Laboratories
2. AbbVie Inc
3. Amgen Inc
4. AstraZeneca
5. Roche Ltd
Click on the following link to buy the Autoimmune Drugs & Disease Management Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17430
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Nanobiotechnology Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16065/nanobiotechnology-market.html
B. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16283/systemic-lupus-erythematosus-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn