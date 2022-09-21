Proactive news headlines including Dart Mining, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Taruga Minerals and Evolution Energy Minerals

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM) is buoyed by assay results from deep diamond drilling of geophysical targets at the Granite Flat Copper-Gold Project in northeast Victoria which demonstrate broad intervals of gold mineralisation, coincident with intervals of copper, silver and molybdenum. Click here

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (LSE:MXC, OTC:MGCLF, ASX:MXC) has delivered encouraging interim results from the initial 16 patients participating in the CimetrA™ dose-finding study, effective in the prevention of infections from different variants of COVID-19. Click here

Taruga Minerals Ltd (ASX:TAR) has confirmed that the rare earth element (REE) mineralisation at the Morgans Creek prospect of the wholly-owned Mt Craig Project in South Australia extends for at least another 5 kilometres of strike. Click here

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1)’s broader strategy to become a vertically integrated producer of sustainably sourced graphite products and battery materials has come to the fore with several key movements in the past few months. Click here

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) has welcomed Chartered Accountant and governance professional Paul Bird to the team as chief financial officer, effective October 10, 2022. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has the green light to start drilling imminently at the BHA Project’s East Zone near Broken Hill, following approval from the New South Wales Resources Regulator (NSWRR). Click here

NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS) has identified two new greenfield exploration targets and enhanced an existing target at its flagship Carlingup Nickel Sulphide Project at Ravensthorpe, Western Australia, that will be included in an upcoming extensive drill program scheduled to begin early next quarter. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) says its exploration-driven growth strategy for the flagship 100%-owned Cardinia Gold Project, near Leonora in Western Australia, is working out well – and it has an updated project-wide mineral resource estimate (MRE) to prove it. Click here

Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) has received assay results from infill soil sampling at the Karonie Project in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields highlighting high tenor lithium and coincident pathfinder anomalism. Click here

Sarytogan Graphite Ltd (ASX:SGA) is confident of boosting the 209 million tonnes at 28.5% TGC inferred mineral resource at Sarytogan Graphite Project in Central Kazakhstan after intersecting thick, high-grade graphite outside the resource area. Click here

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd has secured 100% of two key onshore Perth Basin permits, L7 and EP 437, from Key Petroleum Ltd (ASX:KEY). Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) welcomes news that the first patient has been dosed intravenously in its Phase 1 metastatic advanced solid tumours (MAST) study. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has confirmed the presence of significant nickel sulphides at its Gold Bridge and Twilight projects in Canada. Click here

Way2VAT Ltd (ASX:W2V) has completed the acquisition of DevoluIVA S.L.U., Spain's first fully digital solution for corporate expense and VAT recovery. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has welcomed the results of a preliminary evaluation by consultant geochemist Richard Carver of rare earths elements (REE) assay data in the soils at Moho’s 100%-owned tenements at Burracoppin in Western Australia. Click here

Cobre Ltd (ASX:CBE) has unearthed new high-grade copper results at Ngami Copper Project (NCP) in the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana, including one intersection the company described as having potential for economic concentrations of the metal. Click here

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) has received pleasing results from a high-powered induced polarisation (IP) survey to 200 metres’ depth at its Palm Springs Gold Project. Click here

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) would deliver "superior" economic outcomes by lifting the proposed annual rate of sulphate of potash (SOP) production by 21% at its Lake Wells SOP Project, northeast of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has locked in 11 new targets from an airborne gravity gradiometry survey at Hook Lake Uranium Project, on the eastern flank of the Athabasca Basin in Canada. Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) will present its interim data from Imperial College London’s F-18 Pivalate Phase 2a imaging trial in brain metastases, funded by the Medical Research Council, at the 34th EORTC/AACR/NCI symposium in Barcelona from October 26-28. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has formally adopted an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework as it looks to develop and operate mines and plants that process minerals required for the manufacture of lithium-ion and other battery technologies. Click here

Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) has welcomed the latest high-grade gold results from ongoing drilling at the Trafalgar prospect, part of the company’s Golden Ridge Project in northeast Tasmania, with a positive response from investors as well. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has discovered a new high-grade gold lode named Wanamaker within its flagship Millrose Gold Project on the Yandal Greenstone Belt of Western Australia. Click here

