Author Jing Carter-Lu's new book "How to Stay Healthy During-After the Covid-19 Pandemic?" is a tool for those seeking ways to maintain their health during a pandemic

Recent release "How to Stay Healthy During-After the Covid-19 Pandemic?" from Page Publishing author Jing Carter-Lu is a powerful and insightful guide to understanding the best ways to stay safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. Touching on scientific mitigations as well as lifestyle changes, Carter-Lu presents a comprehensive path to health for everyone.

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jing Carter-Lu, an entrepreneur and inventor who worked for Weill Medical College of Cornell University for seven years as a research technician, has completed her new book "How to Stay Healthy During-After the Covid-19 Pandemic?": an educational tool discussing the various methods one can use to remain healthy and safe despite the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

"The purpose of the book 'How to Stay Healthy During/After COVID-19 Pandemic?' is to help people boost their immune system with food medicine, herbal medicine, over-the-counter medicine, massage therapy, aromatherapy, exercise, etc.," writes Carter-Lu.

"In this book, I focus on introducing preventive health maintenance methods and healing methods by using affordable food medicine, physical therapy, and over-the-counter medicines. Some of the methods I introduce in the book were handed down from generation to generation for hundreds of years for health issues, healing, and recovering from sickness. These methods make use of things you can find in your kitchen such as garlic, ginger, vinegar, etc."

Carter-Lu continues, "Keeping the air clean at home, at school, and at the workplace is especially important for people's health, survival, and happiness, as we have all learned from the COVID-19 virus being transferred through air. I sincerely want to introduce the new innovational product Ceiling/Floor Vent's Eco Air Filters and Ceiling/Floor Vent's Sanitize Air Filters (coming soon) to people to help overcome and remove the COVID-19 pandemic from our daily life."

Published by Page Publishing, Jing Carter-Lu's informative manual makes a healthy lifestyle approachable by reviewing simple and accessible practices that every reader can utilize no matter their current situation. From improving ventilation to making use of simple ingredients one can find in almost any pantry, Carter-Lu provides almost everything there is to know about Covid-19 safety.

Readers who wish to experience this informational work can purchase "How to Stay Healthy During-After the Covid-19 Pandemic?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing