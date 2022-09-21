Author Doreth McDowell's new book "Tyler and His Friends" is an engaging children's story about friends making the most of a memorable and unexpected snow day

Recent release "Tyler and His Friends" from Page Publishing author Doreth McDowell is a charming children's story about an unexpected snow day that provides the perfect opportunity to make lasting childhood memories.

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doreth McDowell has completed her new book "Tyler and His Friends": a delightful children's story that introduces Tyler, a little boy who is thrilled to discover that he has a surprise snow day off from school. He takes full advantage of this exciting surprise and has a wonderful day sledding with his friends.

After retiring from the New York City Police Department in Brooklyn, Doreth went back to school and obtained a bachelor's degree in early childhood education She then became a schoolteacher. She is a mother of nine children, and she feels her books can impact kids with the life lessons that she has taught her own children.

Author Doreth McDowell writes, "Tyler looked out the window. It seems like a lifetime waiting for Titi Rachel. He jumped up from the couch and dodged to the front door as Rachel's silver Range Rover truck appeared in the driveway. 'Mommy,' he yelled, 'Titi Rachel is here!' Before his mommy could say a word, Tyler kissed her and was out the door. Tyler's mommy walked to the door and waved goodbye. He ran to the truck, hugged, and kissed Titi Rachel, and she strapped him into his blue car seat and drove off. His face lit up when he saw Shanel sitting in her pink car seat near him. Shanel had a pink-and-white snowsuit, black boots, and pink gloves. They started chatting like they had not seen each other in weeks."

Published by Page Publishing, Doreth McDowell's entertaining tale follows this magical day Tyler spends with his friends playing in the snow.

Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "Tyler and His Friends" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

