Author Randall Bozung's new book "Lonely Road: Summer Road Trips in the Time of Covid-19" is a lighthearted yet inspiring journal charting his memorable travels in 2020

Recent release "Lonely Road: Summer Road Trips in the Time of Covid-19" from Page Publishing author Randall Bozung is an entertaining travel journal immortalizing his epic road trips with his wife, Mjay, during the widespread shutdowns enacted in the darkest days of the global pandemic.

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Randall Bozung, a US Navy veteran who deployed to different countries in Asia and the Middle East while serving and has also traveled throughout Europe, has completed his new book "Lonely Road: Summer Road Trips in the Time of Covid-19": an inspiring work encouraging readers to seek beauty not only in nature but in humanity as well.

The author shares, "'That's it, I've had enough! Pack your bag, we're hitting the road.' Just about three months in, and no one is quite sure how to navigate a modern-day pandemic. Memorial Day was approaching, and the governor had plans to close down our beaches and parks. Mjay's company was furloughing people for a week every month, and I had just lost my full-time job. The stars seemed to be aligning, and that's when we decided to hit the open road and seek out adventure. Mjay and I researched places that had established COVID-19 protocols and welcomed travelers. We wanted to find out how the pandemic was affecting popular tourist destinations and what we could do to help them out.

We were also curious to find out who was following CDC guidelines and who was buying into the mass hysteria. We're not confrontational people, merely observers of people and their reactions to a very difficult time. Mjay and I decided to make it our goal to chronicle everything we could during our summer road trips of 2020. Every place we visited had the same basis of rules, which was masking and social distancing, but each area enforced the guidelines with different severity. Mjay and I are extremely excited to bring you into this journey with us as we live our best lives—even through a pandemic. Happy travels!"

Published by Page Publishing, Randall Bozung's engrossing book is a fascinating travel journal chronicling a series of epic road trips from his home in San Diego to experience many of America's great parks and wilderness areas in Arizona, Utah, and Northern California.

