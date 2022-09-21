Kay Ham's newly released "Behold, One High Priest: The One Who Prays to the Father on our Behalf" is a reflection on relevant scripture within the author's life

"Behold, One High Priest: The One Who Prays to the Father on our Behalf" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kay Ham brings readers a helpful study of various scripture that will deepen their understanding of God's word while exploring the author's spiritual journey.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Behold, One High Priest: The One Who Prays to the Father on our Behalf": an encouraging discussion of mankind's connection with God. "Behold, One High Priest: The One Who Prays to the Father on our Behalf" is the creation of published author Kay Ham.

Ham shares, "When I was a child at vacation Bible school, I remember the march outside the church. Single file, marching in the house of the Lord, singing 'Onward Christian Soldier.' Not knowing the battles of life or what I may face or what life would bring hereafter, or if I would see the frontline of combat, but I have seen many wounded, many taken captive within their own souls of life's ups and downs, but the words of the Lord held truth, setting many free from the devil's grave clothes. Holding to faith, even when I didn't understand, I knew he never left me nor forsaken me. He has been with me through many obstacles in my life. I have found Jesus no longer on the cross, but a soldier at the cross, bearing arms of victory. Victory for all. Just as the morning star that did shine through my door, giving me light in the darkest night, I saw one rose in full bloom. One dove perched upon the roof of an outside building, I knew he was with me in spirit. Not to condemn, but to lose the baggage that life had me bound. His way was the best way, taking hold of my wheels. I know this march is true."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kay Ham's new book will challenge and invigorate readers in their faith.

Ham shares in hopes of helping others find the fulfilling connection with God that has provided her so much comfort.

Consumers can purchase "Behold, One High Priest: The One Who Prays to the Father on our Behalf" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Behold, One High Priest: The One Who Prays to the Father on our Behalf," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing