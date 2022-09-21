Kennedy Aburekhan's newly released "The Vanquished Enganador: Pilgrim Warrior Activated" is an engaging fiction that finds a young man on an unexpected path

"The Vanquished Enganador: Pilgrim Warrior Activated" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kennedy Aburekhan is a captivating account of a spiritual journey that will have readers racing to see what awaits Derrick and Jeremy.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , Sept. 21, 2022 "The Vanquished Enganador: Pilgrim Warrior Activated": a gripping and emotionally charged narrative. "The Vanquished Enganador: Pilgrim Warrior Activated" is the creation of published author Kennedy Aburekhan.

Aburekhan shares, "This book is the first of a series that chronicles the adventures of a young lad named Derrick as he wades through life, struggling to understand his strangely bizarre reality from the backdrop of the secular world he knows. Like many of us, he is completely oblivious of the fact that he's been deliberately endowed with a gift by the commander in chief of the hosts of angel armies and superintendent of the heaven and earth that gives him an edge in the battlefield of life. The adversary, the ancient serpent or shrouded one, who always likes to be incognito, figures him out to be a threat to their enterprise before he could even comprehend the underlying significance of his rather unusual gift and how unique the experience is in terms of associating the conspiracy of suicides with the fallen ones as its advocate or agent provocateur in the denouement of life as revealed in the written Word. Deftly, they orchestrate his termination; but in a strange twist of events, it turns out to be part of a larger plan, a script within the script. His soul is given a tour of hell to see a selected few of its occupants post judgment. There he sees at least two peculiar people he once knew in the earthly realm who all died of suicide, and there couldn't have been a more graphic lesson on what the consequence tag for suicide is. Alas, now armed with this firsthand knowledge, it is time for him to be returned to his body to be the warrior he's chosen to be; hence, a certain sage of spiritual warfare and ambassador for Christ Jeremy is summoned to be the earthly key in unlocking heaven's portal for Derrick's return and ultimately activate him for the battles ahead."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kennedy Aburekhan's new book will captivate the imagination as readers piece together the unexpected and engaging twists of fate within.

Aburekhan brings readers a cerebral tale that will leave them wanting more.

