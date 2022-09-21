Author Michael J. Rider's new book "Grandpa's Buried Treasure" is an adventurous and charming children's chapter book about the adventures of Mikey

Recent release "Grandpa's Buried Treasure" from Page Publishing author Michael J. Rider is about how Mikey and his two friends Cho and Debbie search for a buried treasure in the summer of 1963. When Mikey's grandpa was a boy, he buried a treasure in an old barn, which is the treasure Mikey and his friends are hoping to uncover as they learn interesting facts about the American bison.

FINDLAY, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael J. Rider, a resident of Ohio, who grew up on a farm and taught mechanical engineering courses for forty-two years at Ohio Northern University and created ten textbooks during that time. Since retiring he has switched to children's stories and this is the first installment in Mikey's Adventure series, has completed his new book "Grandpa's Buried Treasure": a gripping and potent tale about a young boy and his friends searching for his grandpa's buried treasure.

Michael writes, "Hello, everyone. I'm Mikey. I just finished the fifth grade. School is out for the summer. I live just outside a small town in northwest Ohio. The story you are about to read describes one of my adventures from the summer of 1963. When I was younger, my grandpa told me about a treasure he and his friend, Ike, found and reburied in an old barn when they were boys. This story is about the adventure my friends and I had when we went looking for Grandpa's buried treasure."

Published by Page Publishing, Michael J. Rider's memorable tale follows a young boy named Mikey as he and his friends search for a buried treasure. Mikey's grandpa would always tell him stories about when he was Mikey's age. One story he told was about how he and his friend, Ike, discovered a buried treasure and reburied it in Ike's family barn. In the summer of 1963, Mikey gets permission for his grandpa to unearth this treasure. Mikey, Cho, and Debbie make attempt after attempt of discovering the treasure. Readers will find out if they ever get to unearth this treasure and what could possibly be held within.

Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Grandpa's Buried Treasure" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

