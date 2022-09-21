Author Jeffery Evans's new book "Modern Gothic" explores the possible origins of supernatural creatures found within the legends of various cultures around the globe

Recent release "Modern Gothic" from Page Publishing author Jeffery Evans is a thrilling and captivating anthology that discusses the possible origins of various monsters and other beasts that have plagued mankind since the beginning of time. Readers will discover well known creatures brought to life in new ways through Evans's imagination and expertly paced writing style.

ADELANTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeffery Evans, who holds two master's degrees and served in the military for five years with the 511th Military Intelligence Company at the National Training Center as a voice interceptor and linguist, has completed his new book "Modern Gothic": a gripping and spellbinding take on legendary monsters and how they may have originated within the world to terrorize and feast.

Published by Page Publishing, Jeffery Evans's chilling collection begins with a mysterious incident on Noah's ark as multiple animals go missing. Worried he may have brought evil on board his ship, Noah fears that the beastly offspring of fallen angels and humans might be the culprits behind such gruesome attacks. But as life begins to spread on new land, so too do the evils of the old forgotten world, thus setting the stage for what is to come.

"Modern Gothic" will find its varied protagonists pitted against terrifying and well-known foes of folklore as each thrilling entry in this anthology unfolds. From werewolves to vampires and everything in between, readers will find possible answers to how these creatures came to be and what to do if one finds themselves face to face with these embodiments of evil.

