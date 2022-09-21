Laura Hall's newly released "Rascal's Big Adventure" brings readers a charming story of a rambunctious little raccoon with an important message on obedience

"Rascal's Big Adventure" from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Hall is a sweet story of a mischievous raccoon who finds unexpected dangers after defying a loving and very worried mother.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rascal's Big Adventure": a fun and entertaining narrative that teaches the importance of listening to one's parents. "Rascal's Big Adventure" is the creation of published author Laura Hall.

Hall shares, "Rascal's big adventure has taken him to places he should never have been. Rascal should have listened to his mama. So let's see what Rascal has been up to and see if maybe he has learned some lessons from his big adventure."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Hall's new book will entertain and engage the imagination as young readers learn an important lesson.

Hall provides an enjoyable tale for young minds and to spread key components of the Christian faith in easily understood ways for the next generation of believers.

