Constance W. Cronk's newly released "Melvin's Christmas Surprise" is a charming and unique Christmas tale that will inspire and entertain

"Melvin's Christmas Surprise" from Christian Faith Publishing author Constance W. Cronk is an enjoyable tale of family connection, the Christmas spirit, and a unique turkey on a mission to save Christmas.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Melvin's Christmas Surprise": a fun and heartwarming Christmas narrative. "Melvin's Christmas Surprise" is the creation of published author Constance W. Cronk, a dedicated wife and mother who received a bachelor's degree in health and physical education form Castleton State College in Vermont.

Cronk shares, "Melvin the turkey loved his little farm and all of his barnyard friends.

"He was grateful for Howard and Hazel, the dear farmers who made life on the little farm so happy.

"That is why Melvin was very concerned when he saw his dear farmers sad at Christmastime. What had changed? Why were they so sad?

"Melvin had to find a way to bring the joy of Christmas back to his beloved farmers. How could a simple turkey named Melvin do that?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Constance W. Cronk's new book will take readers on a farmyard adventure during the beautiful Christmas season.

Cronk offers readers a creative tale for the entertainment of young imaginations from any background within the pages of this heartwarming juvenile fiction.

