Jaclyn Hall's new book "The Journey of Neel Alexander Peacock" is about Neel who is unique, and from the day he hatched hasn't been what anyone expected him to be at all

Recent Release "The Journey of Neel Alexander Peacock" from Page Publishing author Jaclyn Hall explores how Neel Alexander's friends try to tell him that he is perfect the way he is, but he can't see his true colors. That makes him feel awful.

ALEXANDRIA, La., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jaclyn Hall, who has been an elementary educator for over a decade and has written many short stories for children, has completed her new book "The Journey of Neel Alexander Peacock": a beautifully illustrated work that describes how a new park attendant changes Neel's view of himself. Actually, she changes things for everyone.

Hall writes, "By now, Neela's fears had subsided, and he didn't focus so much on what he looked like anymore. He started focusing on "the content of his character," as his mama always said. It made a difference. His mama often commented, "When you tell a joke, smile widely and have joy in your heart. People and peacocks will notice." Neela had finally realized he may not have the most friends or the rainbow of feathers so many desired, but he had what was best for himself. Genuine is always best."

Published by Page Publishing, Jaclyn Hall's inspirational story details how when Neela's and other's obvious differences fade away, they begin to see the color inside one another.

Day after day and season after season, things change for people and peacocks alike. It is important for everyone to look deep inside, get really quiet, and listen closely to their own thoughts, dreams, and feelings. Differences are what make each person or peacock special. Neela is just one peacock, but somehow, at some point, he's all of us.

Readers who wish to experience this beautiful book can purchase "The Journey of Neel Alexander Peacock" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

