Amy Burkett's newly released "God's Creation" is a vibrant celebration of God's creation for young readers

"God's Creation" from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy Burkett is an enjoyable and uplifting message of love, faith, and the connection between all parts of God's creation.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Creation": a heartfelt story of faith for young readers. "God's Creation" is the creation of published author Amy Burkett, a dedicated wife and mother of three who works as a diagnostic medical sonographer.

Burkett shares, "God's creation is all around us to enjoy every day. We just have to be willing to open our eyes and look around and take in everything He has given us. Sometimes we notice the big things, and other times we notice the small things; but in the end, they are all part of God's creation. Whether you are by yourself or with the ones you love, enjoy every second of every day making your way through God's Creation."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Burkett's new book will entertain and encourage as families share the sincere message found within.

Burkett brings readers an engaging story of God's power and one's connection to all of creation within the pages of this charming juvenile narrative.

