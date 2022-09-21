Julia Buchanan's newly released "Mama Said, What?" is an enjoyable and nostalgic reflection on the years gone by and simpler times

"Mama Said, What?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Julia Buchanan is a collection of thoughts and quotes related to growing up in the 1960s and 70s that will stir memories of what life once was.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mama Said, What?": an entertaining and reminiscent look back on life. "Mama Said, What?" is the creation of published author Julia Buchanan, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who resides in the Chicagoland area.

Buchanan shares, "Welcome to reality. Reality, you say? Yes. That time when it hits you that you're getting older and not younger. That time hasn't stood still for you or for anyone, for that matter. That moment you look into the mirror and see that gray hair, wrinkle, or stretch mark and ask yourself, 'Now when did that happen?' Life is ever-moving, never-standing still. That realization that father time doesn't wait for anyone. In fact, your, 'Wait! Hold still!' I still have some more living to do falls on its deaf ears!

But what if we could just stop for a moment. Stop! And remember those good ole days. When you were young, full of life, and your whole life was ahead of you. Fun times. Innocent times. Fulfilling times. Joyful times. Your best times. Ah, the laughter as we threw caution to the wind!

We can't go back in time, but what if we could try and relive even a few of those moments? What if we could recapture moments of times past, just a peek of what our lives looked like back in the day?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julia Buchanan's new book will encourage readers to share their own memories of life in bygone days with those around them.

Buchanan brings a clever and engaging work to life through a unique balance of personal reflection and historical references.

