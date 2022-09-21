J. A. Segura's newly released "Luke Ten Nineteen: Duty Calls" is a compelling second installment that will have readers racing to see what awaits a young FBI agent

"Luke Ten Nineteen: Duty Calls" from Christian Faith Publishing author J. A. Segura is an emotionally charged and faith-based fiction that brings readers a compelling battle of good versus evil as a determined young woman faces an agent of the devil.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Luke Ten Nineteen: Duty Calls": a gripping story of intrigue, dangerous enemies, and a determined FBI agent on the path of a life-long mystery. "Luke Ten Nineteen: Duty Calls" is the creation of published author J. A. Segura, a second-generation Mexican-American born in Toledo, Ohio. When she was five, her family migrated from Ohio to Southern California. Segura's father is an ex-marine and retired owner of an autobody business, and her mother is a retired electronics assembler. She has been an avid reader since elementary school. Twenty-five years ago, Segura discovered her passion for writing and has been pursuing writing as a hobby since, while also enjoying a thirty-five-year career as an executive assistant for a leading aerospace corporation. She is a single mother with a grown son and enjoys her time spent as a proud grandmother.

Segura shares, "FBI agent, Magdalena Aragon, returns home to America from her emotional pilgrimage in Spain accompanied by Manito, her maternal grandfather, the legendary bullfighter. Magdalena is assigned the task of conducting a series of psychological background interviews with the serial killer, responsible for the murder of her mother when she was just six months of age. She uncovers his nefarious, darkened past, ultimately leading her to those shattering moments of his childhood, where evil first spawned.

"In a crowded courtroom, reading her victim impact statement, God opens her spiritual eyes once again revealing the unseen world in the back row where a mysterious woman is seated. Out of this supernatural encounter, God directs her up a mountain where a small town rests in the shadow of Yosemite National Park. It is on this mountaintop where she will come face-to-face with the same woman, one of Satan's disciples. Her faith in God will take a profound dive into the underground world of witches and warlocks. Magdalena triumphs over evil by brandishing God's divine authority and his supreme power."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. A. Segura's new book is a psychological thriller with a mix of supernatural and empowering faith.

Segura's continuation of her enjoyable trilogy will not disappoint as readers race to see what awaits on an isolated mountaintop.

