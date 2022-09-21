Apostle, Dr. Monique Harris's newly released "Let the Healing Begin" is an encouraging approach to challenging past traumas and achieving healing

"Let the Healing Begin" from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle, Dr. Monique Harris is a helpful discussion that will motivate readers to begin healing from the past and walking in fulfillment with God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Let the Healing Begin": an uplifting message of hope for those seeking clarity and a healed self. "Let the Healing Begin" is the creation of published author Apostle, Dr. Monique Harris, senior pastor of Jesus Is Lord Ministry Incorporated, president of Women of Power & Praise organization, and overseer of Real Faith Real Life Ministry. In addition to ministry, Dr. Harris has a heart for her community. She exhibits this by serving as a board of director for multiple local organizations and living by the quote "Community is about people living and interacting within an area, and not just an area of people." She is also the author of "When It's Cold."

Dr. Harris shares, "On your mark, get set, go! Let the healing begin.

"In this journey of life, we tend to overlook the foundational process of healing. 'Why?' one may ask. It's because of the blindness from brokenness, fears, and uncertainties. Yet it is time to overcome these elements and allow healing to manifest in your mind, emotions, and physical being. This book will explore how the Word of God is able to accomplish true healing in you and conquer any situation you encounter. Healing begins with faith, and faith is the foundation of divine manifestation. Allow Let the Healing Begin to help you set the mark for your healing and wholeness. It is possible to go forth in Jesus Christ without your pain, hurt, and/or disappointments!

"Are you ready to embrace the Lord's process to discover your courage and authority in Him? Let us start the healing process because a better you is in the making.

"Heal me, o Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved; for thou art my praise. (Jeremiah 17:14)

"In truth,

Apostle, Dr. M. Harris"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle, Dr. Monique Harris's new book will provide readers with helpful suggestions on how to deconstruct past traumas and rebuild through Christ.

Dr. Harris shares in hopes of aiding others on their spiritual journey to fulfillment and to nurture a deeper connection with God.

