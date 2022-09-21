Davidna A. Palmer's newly released "When Making New Friends" is a charming story of diversity, inclusivity, friendship, and conflict resolution

"When Making New Friends" from Christian Faith Publishing author Davidna A. Palmer is a fun opportunity to help young readers learn positive social and coping skills when interacting with others.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When Making New Friends": a delightful juvenile fiction with important lessons throughout. "When Making New Friends" is the creation of published author Davidna A. Palmer.

Palmer shares, "A fun and cute book that helps kids navigate making new friends. This book gently addresses the pitfalls of assumptions, encourages listening, and mirrors a sincere apology. With the aid of trusted adults to help resolve issues, your child will be off to making new friends in no time!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Davidna A. Palmer's new book will captivate young readers as a fun day at the park between new friends unfolds.

Palmer shares in hopes of helping little ones learn about key social skills, conflict resolution, and the value of friendship.

Consumers can purchase "When Making New Friends" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "When Making New Friends," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

