Karen Pettaway's newly released "The Peace Will Come" is an encouraging and compassionate look at the challenges and blessings that accompany being a caregiver

"The Peace Will Come" from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Pettaway will resonate with many who have found themselves faced with uncertainty and a need for strength through determined faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Peace Will Come": a powerful reminder to parents and caregivers everywhere that God is always with them. "The Peace Will Come" is the creation of published author Karen Pettaway, a dedicated wife and mother who serves as caregiver to her son. Pettaway founded a center for young adults and adults with disabilities.

Pettaway shares, "This book is about a mother who refuses to let her son just sit on the sideline and let life pass him by. It gives hope and encouragement to mothers and anyone who is a caregiver to never ever give up on them."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Pettaway's new book brings readers a firsthand account of a mother's determination.

Pettaway shares in hopes of bringing comfort and encouragement to those in need as they face the peaks and valleys of being a fulltime caregiver.

