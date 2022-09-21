Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,245 in the last 365 days.

Andersen Global Extends European Capabilities; Adds Five Locations in France

Andersen Global expands its presence into France through a Collaboration Agreement with Squair, enhancing coverage in the European region to meet client needs in a seamless manner.

Olivier Lopez and Damien Gorse established Squair Law in 2019. The firm's team of multidisciplinary professionals provides broad capabilities in competition and consumer law, litigation and dispute resolution, mergers and acquisitions, GDPR, compliance, tax, employment, intellectual property and technology. The firm has five locations in the country: Paris, Nantes, Lyon, Bordeaux and Aix-en-Provence.

"For the past few years, Squair's success comes from our customer-centric business model that prioritizes providing comprehensive, best-in-class client solutions," Squair's Managing Partner, Olivier Lopez said. "We strive to maintain and even extend a strong foothold in France and our collaboration with Andersen Global highlights our dedication to provide our clients with cross-border integrated, synergistic capabilities."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "Squair's innovative business insight, and the team's dedication to stewardship and shared core values better equips our organization to meet the evolving business landscape. The firm's addition is significant for our global growth and forecasts a strong working relationship amongst the member firms and collaborating firms in the region. Our collaboration with Squair now gives our global organization an extensive legal platform in Europe."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 12,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 380 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005372/en/

You just read:

Andersen Global Extends European Capabilities; Adds Five Locations in France

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.