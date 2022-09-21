Andersen Global Extends European Capabilities; Adds Five Locations in France

Andersen Global expands its presence into France through a Collaboration Agreement with Squair, enhancing coverage in the European region to meet client needs in a seamless manner.

Olivier Lopez and Damien Gorse established Squair Law in 2019. The firm's team of multidisciplinary professionals provides broad capabilities in competition and consumer law, litigation and dispute resolution, mergers and acquisitions, GDPR, compliance, tax, employment, intellectual property and technology. The firm has five locations in the country: Paris, Nantes, Lyon, Bordeaux and Aix-en-Provence.

"For the past few years, Squair's success comes from our customer-centric business model that prioritizes providing comprehensive, best-in-class client solutions," Squair's Managing Partner, Olivier Lopez said. "We strive to maintain and even extend a strong foothold in France and our collaboration with Andersen Global highlights our dedication to provide our clients with cross-border integrated, synergistic capabilities."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "Squair's innovative business insight, and the team's dedication to stewardship and shared core values better equips our organization to meet the evolving business landscape. The firm's addition is significant for our global growth and forecasts a strong working relationship amongst the member firms and collaborating firms in the region. Our collaboration with Squair now gives our global organization an extensive legal platform in Europe."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 12,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 380 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

