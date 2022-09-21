Mental Health Market May See a Big Move | Scope and Global Competitive Insights 2030

North America garnered largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising costs of mental health programs and drug abuse are expected to hamper the market growth. Conversely, unmet medical needs in emerging nations are expected to provide lucrative market opportunities. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, "Mental Health Market by Disorder, Service, Age Group and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030," the global mental health market was valued at $383.31 billion. in 2020, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030 to reach $537.97 billion by 2030.

Major factors contributing to the growth of the market include increase in funding for mental health treatment by private and government organizations and growth in the service sector of mental disorders. Increased awareness of the benefits associated with telehealth and tele-psychiatry, particularly in developed countries, is the result of significant investment directed at these platforms.

Based on disorder, the global mental health market is segmented into schizophrenia, alcohol use disorder, bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse disorder, eating disorder, and other disorders.

By services, the global mental health market is segmented into emergency mental health services, outpatient counseling, home-based treatment services, hospital treatment services, other services. The inpatient hospital treatment services segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to health awareness, development in healthcare infrastructure and increasing number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Acadia Healthcare,

• The Mentor Network

• Universal Health Services Inc.,

• Behavioral Health Network Inc.,

• Pyramid Healthcare

• Strategic Behavioral Health

