Bakery Premixes Market size is estimated to reach $463.6 million by 2027 - IndustryARC
Bakery Premixes Market size is estimated to reach $463.6 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bakery Premixes Market size is estimated to reach $463.6 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Bakery Premixes include a combination of ingredients to provide fast and convenient baking solutions. Tea time chocolate cake may be prepared using chocolate premix. Makers of bakery products use regulated improved mixes of different premixes in bakery products to cater to the customer demand for customized bakery products. Progress in bakery processing technologies and innovation in constituents have resulted in increased shelf-life. Essential ingredients like vitamins may be included in bakery products together with food fortification. The reduced labor and inventory costs owing to the application of bakery premixes are set to drive the Bakery Premixes Market. The emerging food fortification initiatives included at the global level while being actively followed by regional governments are set to propel the growth of the Bakery Premixes Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Bakery Premixes Industry Outlook.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Bakery Premixes market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America (Bakery Premixes market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. It is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 due to the surging demand for bakery products and food fortification in the U.S. and Canada.
2. Bakery Premixes Market growth is being driven by the soaring advantages of bakery premixes like superior product consistency and surging demand for chocolate premixes.
3. Bakery Premixes Market Detailed Analysis on the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the Bakery Premixes Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Bakery Premixes Market based on type can be further segmented into Complete Mix, Dough-base Mix and Dough Concentrate. The Complete Mix Segment held the largest Bakery Premixes market share in 2021. This growth is fueled by the surging demand for a complete mix of commercial baking applications.
2. North America (Bakery Premixes Market) held the largest share in the Bakery Premixes market with 37% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is fueled by the surging demand for gluten-free bakery premixes in the North American region.
3. The Bakery Premixes Market based on the application can be further segmented into Bread Products and Bakery Products. The Bread Products Segment held the largest Bakery Premixes market share in 2021. This growth is driven by the rising demand for bread products like whole-meal bread rolls, white bread rolls, toast bread and specialty bread in developed nations.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Bakery Premixes industry are:
1. Bakels Group
2. Fazer Group
3. Bako Group
4. Archer Daniel Midlands
5. Puratos
