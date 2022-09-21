Diabetes Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific is Grow at 11.2% of CAGR During 2021–2030

Diabetes Therapeutics Market

Diabetes Therapeutics Market is projected to reach $3,390.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4%. 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Diabetes Therapeutics Market", the market was valued at $1,258.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $3,390.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4%. 2021 to 2030.

Factors driving the growth of the global diabetes therapeutics market include aging population, worldwide prevalence of diabetes, sedentary lifestyle of people, development of affordable and effective diabetes treatment methods, increasing public awareness about diabetes self-management and increase in government support.

For example, according to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), in 2019, approximately 37.3 million Americans were diagnosed with diabetes. Moreover, growing awareness of diabetes care and market potential in developing regions is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the company to capture diabetes market share. However, the side effects of diabetes drugs and the stringent approval process for these drugs restrict the trend in the diabetes treatment market.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global diabetes therapeutics market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its well-developed healthcare industry, growing aging population and high prevalence rate of diabetes. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period owing to the increase in the number of diabetes patients, high population base, and rise in disposable income in the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Top 10 diabetes drugs key players operating in the global diabetes therapeutics market include Astrazeneca Plc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Glaxosmithkline Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis Ag, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi S.A. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

