Breathable Membranes Market For Construction Industry size is estimated to reach US$900 million by 2027 - IndustryARC
Breathable Membranes Market For Construction Industry size is estimated to reach US$900 million by 2027, at CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANAGAN, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breathable Membranes Market For Construction Industry size is estimated to reach US$900 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Breathable membranes allow roofs to breathe and are considered an ideal solution for re-roofing projects and new builds. It enables moisture to escape from the roof and protects the building from external weather conditions. It protects the building from dust, snow and rain. Breathable membranes provide resistance to vapor, superior water vapor permeability and water resistance. These are extensively used for roofing, cladding and building lining. According to Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography, in Q2 of 2021, the construction industry in Mexico posted a high year-on-year growth rate of 33.8%. Thus, the growth in the construction industry is propelling the growth of the Breathable Membranes Market for the Construction Industry.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Breathable Membranes market highlights the following areas -
1. The significant increase in demand for polypropylene breathable membranes owing to their favorable properties is expected to provide a significant growth opportunity for the size of the Breathable Membranes Market for the Construction Industry in coming years.
2. The notable growth in the construction industry is driving the growth of the Breathable Membranes Market for the Construction Industry. According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, in Q2 of 2021, the construction sector of China registered a growth of 1.8% while its cumulative growth was 8.6% in the first half of 2021.
3. Increase in demand for breathable membranes in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors is providing ample growth opportunities for the industry players in near future in the Breathable Membranes Market For Construction Industry.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The polypropylene segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period in the Breathable Membranes Market For Construction Industry. Breathable membranes help resolve the problem of water damage and condensation build-up through the roofing.
2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share (42%) of the Breathable Membranes Market For Construction Industry in 2021. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in residential, commercial and industrial construction activities in this region. The region comprises key economies such as China, India, Japan and Australia where the level of construction output including residential and commercial has rapidly increased.
3. The residential segment held the largest share of over 45% in the Breathable Membranes Market For Construction Industry in 2021. The utilization of breathable membranes depends on the type of condensation in buildings, cladding, level of moisture, air-tight nature of the buildings and presence of moisture vapor on the roof space.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Breathable Membranes industry are:
1. DuPont
2. GAF Material Corporation
3. Saint Gobain SA
4. Kingspan Group PLC
5. Klober
