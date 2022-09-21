Biopharmaceuticals Market Size to Boost USD 532.2 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 7.1% - IndustryARC
The endorsement of more novel biopharmaceutical products and continued R&D are set to propel the growth of the Biopharmaceuticals MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Biopharmaceuticals Market size is estimated to reach $532.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Biopharmaceuticals are types of substances that can be produced with the use of living organisms, such as microorganisms and animal cells that are intentionally prepared for therapeutical use in pharmaceuticals. This technique is applied in the manufacturing of biotech vaccines, blood, and blood component, allergenic that have the capacity to induce allergies, body cells and tissues, living cells used in cell therapies, gene therapies, and recombinant therapeutic proteins. This is one of the most effective clinical treatment modalities for a broad range of diseases, including cancers and metabolic disorders. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Biopharmaceuticals Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America Biopharmaceuticals Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the progressive healthcare infrastructure and high per capita income in the North American region.
2. Biopharmaceuticals Market growth is being driven by an increasing number of incurable life-threatening diseases across the world. However, the high capital required for research and development is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Biopharmaceuticals Market.
Biopharmaceuticals Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Biopharmaceuticals Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Biopharmaceuticals Market based on product type can be further segmented into Cell and Gene Therapies, Hormones, Vaccines, Enzymes, Blood Components, Monoclonal Antibodies, Growth Factors, Gene Therapies, Thrombolytics and Anticoagulants, Recombinant Protein, and Others. The Recombinant Protein Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the use in the production of human proteins and gene therapy using recombinant DNA technology by use of microorganisms.
2. The Biopharmaceuticals Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Biopharmaceuticals Market) held the largest share with 48% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and facilities available in the North American region.
3. The Biopharmaceuticals Market based on end use industry can be further segmented into Health And Care, Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic Labs, Clinical Research Institute, Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), and Others. The Biopharma Companies Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the considerable development in new generation medicine and its application to cure complicated diseases.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Biopharmaceuticals industry are -
1. Pfizer, Inc.
2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
3. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
4. Sanofi, Amgen Inc.
5. AbbVie Inc.
