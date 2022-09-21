World Vegan Cheese Market worth $3.8 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 13.1% - IndustryARC
Growing Adoption of Vegan and Flexitarian Diet is Augmenting the World Vegan Cheese Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that World Vegan Cheese Market size is forecast to reach $3.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Vegan cheese is one of the major dairy alternatives owing to its primary constituents being plant-based milk sources like coconut, almond, peanut and oat milk, among others. With the growing advent of veganism all across the globe, consumers have been focusing increasingly on the adoption of vegan cheese options like mozzarella cheese, cheese analogues and plant-based parmesan in their meal plans, which is the key driver of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Europe dominated the World Vegan Cheese Market in 2020 owing to the enormous consumer base in the region, specifically Germany and the U.K. The World Vegan Cheese Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
2. Growing inclination towards vegan and flexitarian diet coupled with the high nutritive content of vegan cheese are likely to aid the market growth of the World Vegan Cheese Market report.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be World Vegan Cheese Market report.
4. The lack of taste and resemblance in texture, when compared to cheese derived from animal dairy, is poised to create the hurdles for the World Vegan Cheese Market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Mozzarella segment held the largest share in the World Vegan Cheese Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 12.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Healthier versions of mozzarella is slowly gaining traction and is likely to bolster the segment’s growth.
2. Europe dominated the World Vegan Cheese Market with a major share of 34.9% in 2020. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the changing consumer behaviour pertaining to eating habits throughout the region.
3. Household segment held the largest share in the World Vegan Cheese Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 12.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the World Vegan Cheese industry are -
1. Tofutti Brands, Inc.
2. Violife
3. Gardener Cheese Company
4. DAIYA FOODS INC.
5. Kite Hill
