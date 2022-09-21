Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,033 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,725 in the last 365 days.

Agile & Co. Founder and President, Chans Weber, Appears on David Meltzer’s 2 Minute Drill

Agile & Co. Founder and President, Chans Weber, Appears on David Meltzer’s 2 Minute Drill

Agile & Co. Founder and President, Chans Weber, Appears on David Meltzer’s 2 Minute Drill”
— GetNews
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agile & Co. Founder and President, Chans Weber, Appears on David Meltzer’s 2 Minute Drill

Chans Weber will be featured on an upcoming episode of 2 Minute Drill, a TV show hosted by entrepreneur and best-selling author David Meltzer. The founder and president of Agile & Co will speak with Meltzer during the show’s weekly “Entrepreneur Showcase” to give viewers a look into the mindset which has brought him sustained success in the digital marketing industry.

This is the latest in a series of high-profile media appearances for Weber, who was also recently featured on David Meltzer’s podcast “The Playbook,” a show ranked in the top 0.1% of podcasts worldwide. Chans has also appeared on “The Burn Podcast” by Ben Newman and “The Contractor Fight” with Tom Reber, among other high-profile speaking engagements this year.

Weber founded Agile & Co in St. Louis, Missouri in 2012. With his expertise in digital marketing, Chans was able to turn his 483 credit score and a $15,000 loan from his parents into a digital marketing agency that does 8 figures in annual revenue. Through recent public speaking engagements and appearances on shows like 2 Minute Drill, Chans is committed to sharing his story and tips for success with fellow high-profile business executives and young entrepreneurs alike.

Hosted by legendary entrepreneur, investor, and best-selling author David Meltzer, 2 Minute Drill features five entrepreneurs who compete each week for more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. These contestants must deliver their most convincing sales pitch in just two minutes, to see if they have what it takes to succeed in business. This season is the first to feature the “Entrepreneur Showcase” segment, which features exclusive conversations with some of the biggest names in business.

Chans will appear in the Season 4 premiere of 2 Minute Drill, airing 10/21/2022. The show is available to stream on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Chans Weber
Agile & Co
+1 314-328-7384
go@agileandco.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Agile & Co. Founder and President, Chans Weber, Appears on David Meltzer’s 2 Minute Drill

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.