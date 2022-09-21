India Sports and Energy Drinks Market Share, Size, Growth, Top Manufacturers, Demand and Opportunities by 2022-2027

India Sports and Energy Drinks Market Report

Growing health awareness among the masses is creating a positive outlook for the market in India

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, “India Sports and Energy Drinks Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”,offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India sports and energy drinks market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The India sports and energy drinks market size reached US$ 2.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.27% during 2022-2027.

Sports and energy drinks are beverages consumed to revitalize the body while performing physical activities. They are a rich source of electrolytes and essential nutrients, such as potassium, sodium, magnesium, protein, vitamins, caffeine, and carbohydrates. Commonly available in carbonated and non-carbonated variants, sports and energy drinks can be infused with various flavors, such as strawberry, apple, cranberry, and lime. Apart from this, they help prevent dehydration, replenish electrolytes, provide instant energy, and avoid fatigue. They also increase power, facilitate weight loss, and enhance cognitive functioning, mental alertness, physical performance, memory, concentration, and reaction time.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The increasing participation in sports and allied activities due to rising health consciousness among the masses is creating a positive outlook for the market in India. Sports and energy drinks are widely consumed to meet the high energy and nutritional requirements of the body and enhance endurance and performance. Additionally, the introduction of sugar-free product variants in new flavors formulated using natural ingredients and fortified with minerals, vitamins, whey, and soy proteins to improve beverage quality is providing an impetus to market growth. Other factors, including the launch of innovative packaging solutions, such as tetra packs, cans, and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, supported by convenient product availability through online retail platforms and several initiatives by the Government of India (GoI) to increase participation in sports and allied activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Sports and Energy Drinks Market in India 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India sports and energy drinks market on the basis of product type, packaging type, distribution Channel, end user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Isotonic

• Hypertonic

• Hypotonic

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Bottle (Pet/Glass)

• Can

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

