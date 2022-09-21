Digital Radiology Market Size is Likely to Reach a Valuation of Around $8.3 Billion by 2030

Digital radiology/radiography marketreport provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital radiology/radiography market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.Digital radiology is a X-ray imaging technique that uses digital X-ray sensors to capture images instead of films. This gives you an instant preview of the images, which saves time and allows to transmit pictures instantly. Digital radiology is a preferred and approved diagnosis method over traditional analogue X-ray for variety of applications, due to less radiation dosage. There are numerous types of digital radiology detectors in the market, depending on panel size, portability, and system type. Indirect flat panel detectors, computed radiology (CR) detectors, direct flat panel detectors, portable detectors, and fixed detectors. Other classes under these divisions include retrofit X-ray systems and digital X-ray systems. Digital radiography market trends have a wide range of applications in cardiovascular imaging, chest imaging, orthopedics, and dentistry.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2047

The major factors that drive the digital radiology market growth include ability to analyze massive amounts of data and evaluate patients quickly. Innovation and development of advanced technologies in X-ray imaging boost the growth of the market. However, digital radiology equipment are more expensive and need significant upfront investments, increasing the procedure cost for patients. This has an impact on the rate at which new systems are adopted, particularly in developing nations. Furthermore, budgets are limited, most small and medium-sized hospitals cannot afford these systems, which, in turn, hinder the growth of the market.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30, 2020, declared COVID-19 as pandemic. COVID-19 affected 210 countries across the globe. Governments across the globe announced country-wide lockdowns as well as social distancing measures to prevent collapse of the healthcare system, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The overall impact of COVID-19 on the global digital radiology market was positive, owing to significant increment in adaptation of digital radiology systems for fast and better data processing.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2047

The global digital radiology market is segmented on the basis of product, application, technology, end user, and region. On the basis product the market is segmented into stationary digital radiology system and portable digital radiology systems. According to stationary digital radiology system segment, it is classified into ceiling-mounted and floor-to-ceiling mounted digital radiology systems. As per portable digital radiology system segment, it is fragmented into handheld radiology systems and mobile radiology systems.

As per application, digital radiography industry it is fragmented into cardiovascular imaging, chest imaging, dental imaging, digital mammography, orthopedic imaging, and other applications. By technology, it is categorized into computed radiography and direct digital radiography. On the basis of end user, digital radiology industry it is categorized into diagnostic center and hospital. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. According to product, portable digital radiology systems dominated the market, due to surge in microbial contamination during radiology. Depending on application, dental imaging dominated the market, due to surge in better image quality for dental procedures.By technology, direct digital radiography dominated the market ,which is attributed to better efficiency and image optimization features.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Disposable Blood Bag Market

Microcatheters Market

𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

Singapore Histopathology Services Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-histopathology-services.html

Singapore Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-minimally-invasive-glaucoma.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.