Fundus Camera Market Size is estimated to reach $710.20 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.50%

Fundus camera market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fundus camera market size was valued at $445.60 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $710.20 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% from 2021 to 2030. Fundus camera capture the photographs of the back of the eye, which is called as fundus. In addition, fundus mainly consists of 10 semi-transparent layers that serve a specific function in the process of visual perception. The main structure that can be visualized on fundus camera is the central and peripheral retina, optic disc and macula. Fundus camera is used to diagnose various types of retinal disorders such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, and age-related macular degeneration.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

Diabetes eye disorders include diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edoema, glaucoma and cataract. In America, diabetic retinopathy patients are projected to double, from 7.7 million in 2010 to 14.6 million by 2050, according to the National Eye Institute (NEI). In addition, advancement is expected to drive the market. The COVID-19 had a negative impact on the market as it was not accurate and sufficient in the data collected during the pandemic to identify the eye condition. The tracing of disease, its management, and treatment were all hampered by a lack of data. However, portable fundus cameras may be an excellent option to capture retinal changes in COVID-19 patients present at multiple locations or environments. This pandemic may also improve portability.

On the basis of product, the global fundus camera market is divided into mydriatic fundus cameras, non-mydriatic fundus cameras, hybrid fundus cameras, and rop fundus cameras. The non-mydriatic cameras segment was the major revenue contributor in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to the ability of a non-mydriatic cameras to view detailed retinal anatomy and, thereby, improves the diagnosis and management of eye disorders. In addition, non-mydriatic cameras advancements such as fluorescein imaging, mobility, and live-action systems are expected to drive the market throughout the forecasted years.

By portability, the global fundus camera market is bifurcated into handheld and tabletop. The tabletop segment dominated the market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the advantages of these cameras as they offer more patient-friendly photography of the fundus by eliminating the use of bright lights and dilating drops.

Depending on end user, the global fundus camera market is segregated into hospital, ophthalmology clinics, and others (ophthalmic & optometrist offices). The hospitals segment led the market in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased acceptance by optometrists for primary eye care, and attendance of well-equipped hospitals in developing countries.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By product, the non-mydriatic cameras segment was the highest contributor to the fundus camera market in 2020.

• By portability, the tabletop segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By end user, the hospitals segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.10% from 2021 to 2030.

• By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.

