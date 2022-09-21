ADAM BRADFORD AGENCY & FEDEX EXPRESS COLLABORATE TO DELIVER INSPIRING FUTURES CAMPAIGN FOR SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES

We are delighted to have the continued support of FedEx Express in delivering this campaign. Their expertise in helping SMEs access cross-border opportunities and new markets will go a long way.” — Adam Bradford

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst an ever-changing economic landscape and globally competitive space for startups and SMEs, Adam Bradford Agency (ABA), the organisers of the Inspiring Futures campaign, are delighted to welcome FedEx Express as lead associates in delivering the campaign across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The multi-faceted campaign will deliver on knowledge sharing, network building, and offer insights from thought leaders who can support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through a series of events across Middle East and North Africa.

The campaign, which is now in its third year, has provided a platform for aspiring businesspeople to showcase and gain support for their social impact ideas across the Gulf region and beyond. The campaign embraces the concept of social business - encouraging innovation which has a positive social impact on society and communities.

Now, the campaign is expanding with additional events in Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, North Africa and other territories.

The ambition of the campaign is to provide a space for entrepreneurs to connect, learn new skills, gain expertise, and grow their ideas.

The owner of ABA, Adam Bradford, commented, “We are delighted to have the continued support of FedEx Express in delivering this inspirational campaign. Their expertise in helping SMEs access cross-border opportunities and new markets will go a long way in bolstering the support we can provide to entrepreneurs and the ventures as a part of the campaign. This follows in the footstep of a successful working relationship with FedEx Express over the campaign’s history.”

ABA is delivering the campaign hand in hand with its local collaborator, The Corporate Group, who are helping to power the campaign. The next event will take place in October in Dubai, with future events in Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Egypt and in other territories worldwide.

Taarek Hinedi, Vice President – Operations at FedEx Express Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa said, “We are pleased to support this initiative. FedEx has long been a strong advocate for SMEs in this region and supports the small and medium business community; we believe they are the growth engine of any economy. We continue to support SMEs through enhanced connectivity to more markets. We are also strengthening our capabilities including bringing more advanced digital offerings that allow entrepreneurs and e-tailers to provide added convenience to end customers with greater visibility and customization options on delivery services.”

Applications opened on 5th September for entrepreneurs to make their pitch as part of the campaign and new entries can be submitted online at www.adambradford.agency.