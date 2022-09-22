Good news for GRE Test Takers - they can now get a complete practice of the GRE with 3 ‘Supreme’ books

These 3 GRE Supreme books give a thorough practice of the Analytical Writing, Verbal Reasoning, and Quantitative Reasoning sections Logo of Vibrant Publishers, a book with rays of light unfurling inside

Vibrant Publishers’ 3 books on Analytical Writing, Verbal Reasoning, and Quantitative Reasoning are catch-all guides for the GRE

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, US, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeping in mind the gargantuan task of preparing for the three sections of the GRE, Vibrant Publishers has launched 3 ‘Supreme’ books that are packed with ample practice questions, effective tips and strategies, and the latest information about the GRE General Test.

When Vibrant Publishers started the Test Prep series, their aim was to give the most relevant practice to test takers. They recommend test takers to “work hard as well as smart.” While practicing and working hard is the only sure-shot way to get a high score on the GRE, following expert strategies to answer questions is also important. For this purpose, Vibrant came out with 3 Supreme books that are a vast collection of GRE-similar practice questions and are filled with expert tips and strategies.

GRE Analytical Writing Supreme: Solutions to the Real Essay Topics is filled with 145 prompts and sample essays on Analyze an Issue and Analyze an Argument Tasks. The book also comprises expert strategies to approach the tasks that teach learners to write high-scoring essays. Louisa C, a LibraryThing user, says that “The GRE Analytical Writing prep book is a great tool to have to prep for the exam. It lays out what to look for, how to analyze the topics, and gives you suggestions and strategies on how to approach the questions. The essays they provide make you think about how one would answer the questions and gives ideas on how to deconstruct the questions to answer them with your own words.”

GRE Verbal Reasoning Supreme: Study Guide With Practice Questions is a comprehensive practice book with 575 practice questions on Reading Comprehension, Text Completion, and Sentence Equivalence. Additionally, it also includes 3 practice tests for the Verbal Reasoning section. Reader’s Favorite calls the GRE Verbal Reasoning Supreme book a “catch-all guide for teachers, tutors, and especially students looking to hone and perfect their skills before the big exam.”

GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme: Study Guide With Practice Questions gives a rigorous practice of math with 520 practice questions! These questions are based on Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry, and Data Analysis. Upon reviewing the book, Laura Mischke, Head of Adult Services at Bellevue Public Library said, “If a student determines that there is an area of weakness, he/she can easily find that section and focus attention on problems of that specific type. All problems have step-by-step explanations and are very easy to follow. I highly recommend this book for students wanting to be well-prepared for the Quantitative Reasoning portion of the GRE General Test.”

“Our aim is to provide the best and most relevant practice to test takers. This has been our agenda since we started the Test Prep series. These 3 ‘Supreme’ books not only give a thorough practice but also arm the learner with practical and effective strategies,” comments Deep Udeshi, Co-founder at Vibrant Publishers.

What’s more is that test takers also get additional online resources like a stress management ebook, extra practice questions, practice sheets for essays, and important formulas along with the books.

The books can be purchased in paperback, hardback, and ebook formats from www.vibrantpublishers.com, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and most other marketplaces.

About Vibrant’s Test Prep Series

The focus of the Test Prep Series is to make test preparation streamlined and fruitful for competitive exam aspirants. Students preparing for the entrance exams now have access to the most comprehensive series of prep guides for GRE, GMAT, ACT, and SAT preparation. All the books in this series are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience in the field.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

