Mechanical Ventilator Market to Reach $18.6 Billion at 12.82% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2021 to 2030

Mechanical ventilator market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mechanical Ventilator Market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $18.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.82% from 2021 to 2030. Mechanical ventilator is a machine that helps patients breathe when they are having surgery or cannot breathe on their own due to a critical illness. Patients are connected to the ventilator with a hollow tube (artificial airway) that goes in their mouth and down in their main airway or trachea. Mechanical ventilator is majorly classified as intensive care and portable mechanical ventilator.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The global mechanical ventilator market is segmented into component, product type, mode, end user, age group, and region. By mode, the invasive ventilation segment occupied the largest share in 2020, and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. On the basis of product type, the intensive care mechanical ventilators segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to increase in number of hospital admission of patients due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the transport/portable ventilators segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.64% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in demand for transport ventilators during emergencies and surge in adoption of easy-to-use portable mechanical ventilators for ease of aged patient population.

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the mechanical ventilator market. COVID-19 has negatively impacted many industries; however, it propels the demand for various medical services, including intensive care units (beds and ventilators) and personal protective equipment for healthcare. The COVID-19 infection is associated with respiratory failure, and requires critical care with ventilator support. Mechanical ventilation has regularly been employed to oxygenate seriously ill COVID-19 patients. For instance, according to the report from Imperial College London in November 2020, 30% of COVID-19 hospitalized patients are likely to require mechanical ventilation. In addition, new delta and omicron variants of COVID-19 with high spreading rate found in mid-November 2021 have increased the risk of third wave across the world. Thus, the muted variants of COVID-19 have influenced entire healthcare sector to meet healthcare requirements, including hospital instruments such as mechanical ventilators.

North America accounted for a majority of the global mechanical ventilator market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of key players for manufacturing and development of mechanical ventilator, increase in number of hospitals and diagnostic centers, and initiatives taken by government to increase mechanical ventilator production in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to increase in healthcare facilities, high population, and government initiatives to provide healthcare services.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By product type, the intensive care mechanical ventilators segment was the highest contributor to the mechanical ventilator market in 2020.

• On the component, the device segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By mode, the invasive ventilation segment occupied the largest share in 2020.

• For age group, the adult population was the highest revenue generator in 2020

• Depending on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment was the highest contributor to the mechanical ventilator market in 2020.

• Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

