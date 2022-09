Cast Polymers Market size is estimated to reach US$20.7 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cast Polymers Market size is estimated to reach US$20.7 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027. Cast polymers are manufactured using natural marble or granite, resins or tints and are available in various types such as solid surface, engineered stone and cultured marble. These are widely used in the residential and commercial sectors. For instance, according to the U.S Department of Commerce, the U.S construction spending was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of US$1,779.8 billion during May 2022 and is 9.7% above the May 2021 estimate of US$1,621.9 billion. However, the global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a huge drop in demand for cast polymers in building construction and maintenance activity all across the world, which had a significant impact on the growth of the cast polymers industry.Click here to browse the complete report summary:Key takeaways:This IndustryARC report on the Cast Polymers market highlights the following areas -1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Cast Polymers Market share with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the rising growth in the development of high-rise towers and commercial buildings in various countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea.2. Increasing need for window shillings, bathtubs, molding accents, showers, whirlpool baths, floor tiles, countertops, vanities, fireplace surrounds and wall panels owing to its efficiency is driving cast polymers market growth.3. Increasing ownership for constructed residential houses involves repairing and remodeling works on a large scale, consequently boosting the cast polymers market growth and incrementing the revenue output.Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:Segmental Analysis:1. The engineered stone segment held the significant Cast Polymers Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027. The engineered stone segment is a mixture of natural stone materials with polymer casting resins. These products are the hard and most durable product of all cast polymer products.2. Asia-Pacific region dominated the Cast Polymers Market share by 46% in the year 2021, owing to the rising investment towards construction, bolstering construction activity and repair and maintenance of building in the region.3. The residential sector held a significant share of 32% in the cast polymers market in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cast polymers such as quartz, solid surface, engineered stone and cultured marble find their application in countertops, bathroom sinks, shower bases, bathtubs, window sills, vanity tops and others. The demand for cast polymers is rising due to the increase in residential construction activity globally.Competitive landscape:The top 5 players in the Cast Polymers industry are:1. R.J. Marshall Company2. Swan Corporation3. Bradley Corporation4. Link Composites Pvt. Ltd.5. Cosentino S.A.Click on the following link to buy the Cast Polymers Market Report:Why Choose IndustryARC?IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.Related Reports:A. Cast Acrylic Sheets MarketB. Cast Polypropylene MarketContact Us:Mr. Venkat ReddyIndustryARCEmail: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.comUSA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596IND: (+91) 40-485-49062