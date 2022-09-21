Waterjet Cutting Machines Market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.6 Bn by the end of 2030

Waterjet Cutting Machines Market

Waterjet Cutting Machine Market to Expand Over 2X by 2030; Coronavirus Pandemic to Restrict Demand in Short Term Following Factory Closures

High productivity, as well as accuracy and efficiency in the cutting of expensive/high-cost metals, are offered by the waterjet cutting machines. Since there is no generation of heat or mechanical stress, the process is considered to be highly efficient. Thus, an increase in the requirement for strict tolerance machines in precision cutting operations in the automotive industry, as well as other industries, is expected to boost the demand for waterjet cutting machines.

"Waterjet cutting machines" find applications in several industries such as defense, metal cutting, semiconductors, aerospace, disposable products, food, glass, ceramics, paper, etc. A study by PMR on waterjet cutting machines concludes that, the waterjet cutting machine market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.6 Bn by the end of 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8 % over the forecast years (2020-2030).

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like –

A Innovative International Ltd.

Caretta Technology s.r.l.

CMS Industries

DARDI International Corporation

Flow International Corporation

Foshan Yongshengda Machinery Co., Ltd.

H2O Jet

Hornet Cutting Systems

Hypertherm Inc.

International Waterjet Machines

Jet Edge, Inc.

KMT Waterjet

Koike Aronson, Inc.

Metronics Technologies S.L.

OMAX Corporation

Semyx, LLC

Key Takeaways of Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Study

An emerging trend in the waterjet cutting machine market is the micro water-cutting technology, as this technology allows the cutting of minute parts with high precision and exceptional surface finish

As a waterjet cutting machine is a cold cutting process that does not include slag deformation and waste, which is quite common in plasma and laser cutting processes, this technology is considered to have certain green benefits. With the escalation in demand for sustainable machines, the demand for waterjet cutting machines is anticipated to grow on a large scale.

By end use, the metal fabrication segment is estimated to develop at a relatively high CAGR during the forecast years. Due to high demand for waterjet cutting machines in manufacturing and fabrication industries, the segment is estimated to remain a crucial driver for the global waterjet cutting machine market.

Waterjet cutting machines with intensifier pumps are anticipated to remain relatively popular due to their benefits over direct pump machines.

Owing to the ever-growing demand from aerospace and healthcare industries, North America is estimated to hold a large share and remain dominant in the global waterjet cutting machine throughout the forecast period.

“Enhancing product quality by implementing new technologies will be the key to thrive in the waterjet cutting machine market. Tough and long-lasting machines with added features at a competitive price points will help companies retain their customer base,” says a PMR analyst.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Manufacturers

Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

