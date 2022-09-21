Submit Release
Mitsubishi Electric and TMEIC Develop Electrical Motor-design Support System Incorporating AI

Contributes to workload and lead time reduction by dramatically shortening time to achieve same results as existing methods

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6503 announced today that together with Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC) they have developed a electrical motor-design support system incorporating Mitsubishi Electric's Maisart®* AI technology to dramatically shorten the time required to produce electrical motor designs that achieve the same performance as conventional design methods deployed manually by skilled engineers. TMEIC plans to adopt the system for internal operations in FY 2024.

The new system can be used to design electrical motors for pumps, compressors and fans application in industries. When designing such motors, design engineers conventionally must repeatedly adjust design specifications to balance performance versus design, such as power efficiency versus motor size. For engineers with limited experience, it can be especially challenging to balance specifications to satisfy all requirements, often requiring them to implement time-consuming trial-and-error testing, which later must be checked by skilled engineers.

