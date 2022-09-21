PHILIPPINES, September 21 - Press Release

September 21, 2022 Robin, Naghahanap ng Paraan Para Pigilan ang Pag-Abuso sa Streaming Media Sinimulan na ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang paghanap ng paraan para pigilan ang pag-abuso ng TikTok, YouTube at ibang media platform na gamit ang online streaming video. Ito ay matapos mabatid na limitado ang kapangyarihan ng Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) na aksyunan ang mga hindi naaangkop na nilalaman ng mga palabas lalo na sa mga makabagong anyo ng media. "Concerned lang ako doon, wala pong batas? Tayo ba, kailangang gumawa ng panukalang batas tungkol dito? Ano ang legality nito sa Constitution?" wika ni Padilla, na tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on Mass Media and Public Information, sa pagdinig ng Senate Finance Subcommittee sa budget ng MTRCB para sa 2023. Tinanong din niya ang MTRCB sa ilalim ni Lala Sotto-Antonio kung ano ang gusto nilang gawin ng Senado para tugunan ang problemang ito na hindi nilalabag ang Saligang Batas na gumagarantiya ng malayang pamamahayag. Ayon kay Sotto-Antonio, ang kapangyarihan ng MTRCB ay limitado sa probisyon ng Presidential Decree 1986, at sakop lamang nito ang ipapalabas sa telebisyon - kasama ang "TeleRadyo" o radyo na may kasamang video. Dagdag niya, hindi sakop ng MTRCB ang "straight news" na walang halong "public affairs." Nang tinanong siya ni Padilla kung sakop ng MTRCB ang mga streaming platform tulad ng TikTok at YouTube, inamin ni Sotto-Antonio na hindi ito saklaw dahil sa limitasyon ng PD 1986 na binuo noong dekada 1980s. "Kaya hindi pa kasama ang online streaming sa MTRCB," aniya. Sa ngayon, ani Sotto-Antonio na nakikipagugnayan sila sa ilang kumpanya tulad ng Netflix at Amazon Prime na may parental control, at madaling kausap sa pagtugon sa kwestyonableng nilalaman sa pinapalabas. "Can you call them and talk to them about it? With Sen. Robin, we can draft together something that will not make it more stringent but will allow evaluation if they are showing it here," ani Sen. Grace Poe, na tagapangulo ng Committee on Finance subcommittee. Dagdag ni Padilla, gagawa rin siya ng pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Mass Media and Public Information sa isyu na ito, at maaaring imbitahan ang kinatawan ng Netflix at ibang streaming platform, kasama na rin ang kinatawan ng Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas. "Mas maganda na makasama sila kung anong gagawin nating panukalang batas," aniya. Robin Exploring Ways to End Abuse of Online Streaming Media Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla has started exploring ways to stop the abuse of TikTok, YouTube and other "new media" platforms that use streaming content. This was after he learned that the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has limited powers in acting against inappropriate content especially in such new platforms. "Concerned lang ako doon, wala pong batas? Tayo ba, kailangang gumawa ng panukalang batas tungkol dito? Ano ang legality nito sa Constitution (I am concerned - is there no law on this yet? We must thus craft a bill on this, keeping in mind its legality under the Constitution)?" Padilla, who chairs the Senate Committee on Mass Media and Public Information, said Tuesday at the hearing of the Senate Finance Subcommittee on the budget of the MTRCB for 2023. Padilla also asked the MTRCB under Lala Sotto-Antonio on what it needs the Senate to do, to address this problem - but without violating the Constitution and its guarantee of freedom of expression. Sotto-Antonio noted the MTRCB's powers are limited by the provisions of Presidential Decree 1986, and currently covers only content on television, including "TeleRadyo" or radio shows that feature televised content. She added the MTRCB also does not have jurisdiction over "straight news" without "public affairs" content. When asked by Padilla if the MTRCB has jurisdiction over streaming platforms like TikTok and YouTube, Sotto-Antonio said it does not, due to the limitations of PD 1986 which was crafted in the 1980s. "Kaya hindi pa kasama ang online streaming sa MTRCB (That is why our charter does not yet cover online streaming)," she said. For now, Sotto-Antonio said they coordinate with companies like Netflix and Amazon Prime that have their own parental controls. She said they are cooperative in acting on questionable content. "Can you call them and talk to them about it? With Sen. Robin, we can draft together something that will not make it more stringent but will allow evaluation if they are showing it here," noted Sen. Grace Poe, who chairs the Committee on Finance subcommittee and is a former head of the MTRCB. Padilla added his Senate Committee on Mass Media and Public Information will hold hearings on the issue, and may invite representatives of Netflix and other streaming platforms - as well as those from the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas. "Mas maganda na makasama sila kung anong gagawin nating panukalang batas (It is better if we include all stakeholders in crafting our proposed measure)," he said. ***** Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkjbB7bx3KA