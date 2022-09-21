Submit Release
Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses in the 6300 block of Chillum Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the 6300 block of Chillum Place, Northwest.

 

In each offense below, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

 

  • On Saturday, July 9, 2022, at approximately 4:00 am. CCN: 22-098892
  • On Saturday, September 10, 2022, at approximately 4:15 am. CCN: 22-132039
  • On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 3:50 am. CCN: 22-134198
  • On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at approximately 3:12 am. CCN: 22-136144

 

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 34-year-old Dennis Theodore Pierre, of District Heights, Maryland, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

 

