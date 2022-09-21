Stash House Dismantled by Laredo Sector Border Patrol and Texas DPS

LAREDO, Texas –Laredo Sector Border Patrol closed a stash house while working with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in Laredo, Texas.

On September 19, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station were working their assigned duties when they assisted Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), with a welfare check of a residence located on Moonstone Road. A total of 13 individuals were found inside the residence.

Border Patrol agents conducted an immigration inspection of the individuals, agents determined that they were in the country illegally. All the undocumented non-citizens were from the countries of Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala. All were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol and will be processed accordingly.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.