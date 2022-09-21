Car Leasing Market People Shifting From Purchase To Vehicle Leasing By 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Car Leasing Market Outlook 2021-2027: The leasing service across the globe is seen as a solution to the growing problems faced by companies for their mobility needs, which include vehicle funding maintenance and, more importantly, residual risk handling. The automobile owning companies offer their fleet to other manufacturing companies on lease to transport their goods and products, for which they prefer to lease a fleet from leasing companies. Leasing the automobile is generally preferred by corporates as a hassle-free mobility service that includes, on-demand mobility, and after-service facilities.

Some of the factors that boost the market growth include growing awareness about the benefits of leasing and people shifting from purchase to vehicle leasing. Moreover, cost of the original equipment at the time of collisionis anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, government policies declared to increase the use of car leasing at various levels are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth shortly.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

As the COVID-19 outbreak has companies increasingly asking their employees to work from home, commute and non-essential travel have come down drastically, this has created a huge dip in the car rental business.

Automobile leasing companies are distress due to temporary lockdowns to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some of the car leasing companies have started waiving lease rentals for drivers who operate vehicles owned by the ride-hailing platform’s subsidiary.

After the lockdown is over, companies have to follow the safety protocols such as body temperature scanning, social distancing, and ensuring high standards of sanitization which will increase the cost.

