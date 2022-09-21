Nanoemulsion Industry Growing at 11.5% CAGR to Hit USD 4.91 Billion by 2026 | Allied Market Research

Global nanoemulsion market was estimated at $2.08 billion in 2018 & is expected to reach $4.91 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth in value sales for emulsifiers is attributable to surge in demand for different emulsifiers, which facilitate better taste. Thus, increase in willingness of customers for different tastes in food & beverages is expected to fuel the demand for nanoemulsifiers.

The food industry has been evolving in terms of innovations and demand. Manufacturers focus on key innovations that cater to the requirements of their target consumers. Increase in awareness toward health and wellness has been witnessed among people residing in developed as well as developing countries. This has led customers to indulge in various physical activities, such as jogging, running, and related activities. Among these health-conscious consumers, few customers are indulged in performance enhancement programs by keeping a track of their performance and health on a daily basis.

Key market players-

Keystone Foods

Nestle S.A.

AQUANOVA AG

The Kraft Heinz Company

Frutarom Group

Jamba

WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients

Shemen Industries Ltd.

Unilever Group

DuPont

The small-molecule surfactant segment to maintain its leadership status till 2026-

Based on type, the small-molecule surfactant segment accounted for more than half of the global nanoemulsion market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. The same segment is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.9% throughout the forecast period. Considering the trends of customers in choosing food items, manufacturers are demanding latest technology in the food emulsifiers and ingredients. The Small-Molecule Surfactants having smaller size and having been produced by latest technological advancements attract the manufacturers, which has boosted the growth of the segment.

The beverages segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on application, the beverages segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global nanoemulsion market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain the lion's share by 2026. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 12.2% during 2019–2026. Vegetables and fruits contain health-related compounds that can impact on physiological processes, and reduce the risk of certain diseases along with improving the overall health. Importance of balanced and healthy diets has led the consumers to increase the consumption of vegetable based/ fruit juice based beverages.

North America to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period-

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2018, generating more than two-fifths of the global nanoemulsion market. This is attributed to the fact that consumers are much aware about the latest innovations in the food and beverage categories in this province. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.5% during the estimated period. The developing countries in the region are inviting manufacturers all around the world to invest out there and this factor is proving to be a market booster in this province for nanoemulsion market.

