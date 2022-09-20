Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Theft One Offense: 2900 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in a Theft One offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in the 2900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 1:30 am, the suspects entered a parking lot at the listed location. The suspects took the wheels and tires off of a vehicle then fled the scene in a vehicle with the property.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/twn7ajZwbyc

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

