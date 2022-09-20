Apprehended Suspect Extradited to Washington DC and Charged in a 2020 Homicide: 600 Block of 46th Place, Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announce a suspect wanted for a 2020 homicide, that occurred on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in the 600 block of 46th Place, Southeast, has been extradited to Washington, DC.

At approximately 5:47 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A second adult male was located at the scene, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Additionally, a juvenile male walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 26-year-old Michael Brittingham, of Northeast, DC.

On Monday, August 29, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, located and arrested 19-year-old Dreaun Young, of Southeast, DC, in Hollywood, CA. Young, pictured below, was a juvenile at the time of the offense. He was wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him as an adult.

Young went through the extradition process. On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Young arrived at MPD’s Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our partners at the United States Marshals Service and the Los Angeles Police Department for their assistance in this case.