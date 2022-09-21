Data Virtualization Market Share, Demand, Top Players, & Future Growth During 2021-2031

Data Virtualization Market

The increasing volume of data from different organization sources & the rising need for data integration tools are some factors expected to drive market growth.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global data virtualization industry generated $3.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 21.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Expanding the volume of data from various sources across enterprises, the increase in requirement for data integration tools, the rise in demand for advanced visualization technology and the increase in investments in visualization platforms and business collaborations drive the growth of the global data virtualization market.

However, the absence of standards in business data management and high cost and security issues hamper the market growth. On the other hand, an increase in demand for cloud-based solutions and increased use of business intelligence software present new opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global Data Virtualization Industry is influenced by a number of factors, including increasing demand by enterprises for advanced visualization technology, production of enormous volumes of data, and increasing investments in visualization platforms and business collaborations primarily drive the growth of the global data virtualization market.

However, the absence of standards in business data management, and high cost and security issues may hamper the Data Virtualization Industry growth to some extent.

On the basis of component, the solution segment dominated the data virtualization market in 2021, and is expected to maintain the dominance in the upcoming years, owing to restricting and maintaining internal cyber threats and risks, such as unauthorized access, data theft, and more.

However, the services are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the Data Virtualization Market Forecast period. Data virtualization services mechanisms manage and secure accounts that have system access beyond that of a standard user to secure the confidentiality of data servers.

On the basis end user, the IT and telecom segment dominated the data virtualization market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. It is because it helps organizations to optimize their artificial intelligence-powered IT infrastructure resource utilization core competency and save operating costs.

However, the retail segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as to reduce the price of document generation, printing, and dissemination. In addition, a variety of printing and mailroom concerns can be resolved with Data Virtualization Software.

Some of the key data virtualization industry players profiled in the report include Adaptive Insights, Alteryx Inc., ChartBlocks Ltd., Cisco Systems, Cluvio GmbH, Denodo Technologies, Domo Inc., International Business Machine (IBM), Informatica, Microsoft Corporation, OpenLink Software, Oracle Corporation, QlikTech International AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, and Visually Inc.. This study includes Data virtualization market share, trends, Data virtualization market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

